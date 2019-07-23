Everton ready to pay €35m for Malcom

Everton have been linked with a move for Malcom for a while now.
The Barcelona winger is apparently available for transfer and the Toffees are prepared to pay €35m (£31m) for him this summer.
According to El Desmarque (translated by Sportwitness), Barcelona paid €41m for the player and they are looking to recoup that amount now.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make their move for Malcom in the coming weeks.
There is no doubt that Marco Silva could use another winger in his side and the technically gifted Brazilian would be perfect.
He could complete Everton’s attacking trio alongside Richarlison and Bernard. Furthermore, the Brazilian contingent at the club will help him settle as well.
Malcom needs a move to resurrect his career and Everton could provide him with the ideal platform. He is likely to play regularly with them and the Premier League could help him develop as a player.
Barcelona cannot give him any assurances regarding game time and the arrival of Griezmann has only pushed him further down the pecking order.
He must do everything to force a move away from the Catalan giants this summer.
Everton have the means to pay his €41m asking price and they should look to wrap up the deal soon.