Everton ready to offer €40m for Santiago Arias

Everton were linked with a move for Santiago Arias about a week ago.
Latest reports from El Gol claim that the Toffees are now ready to offer €40m for the defender this summer.
The report translated by SportWitness claims that Atletico Madrid would be willing to accept that kind of an offer because it would help them make a profit on the player.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit make their move in the coming weeks.
Everton could certainly use a quality right back and Arias would be ideal. He would be an immediate upgrade on Seamus Coleman.
The Colombian is a good defender and he is quite useful going forward as well.
Everton have a very good left back in Lucas Digne and signing Arias would complete an impressive back four.
The player hasn’t quite managed to live up to the expectations at Atletico Madrid and a fresh start in the Premier League might be of interest to him.
Everton should do everything in their power to make the move happen. Arias would transform their right side completely.
Currently, the likes of Walcott and Coleman are Silva’s only options on the right and both players have underperformed this past season.