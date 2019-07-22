Everton ready to offer €35m for Moise Kean

Everton are ready to submit a €35m (£31.5m) offer for the Juventus striker Moise Kean.
According to a report from Calciomercato, Sarris prepared to let go of the player this summer.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees manage to sign Kean in the coming weeks. Apparently, Arsenal are interested in the player as well.
Juventus are under no pressure to sell but if the manager is not going to use Kean next season, it is better to let him leave.
Everton could use a quality striker next season and Kean could be their next Lukaku.
Marco Silva needs a proper number nine to lead his attack and the Juventus starlet would be ideal. The likes of Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are better off playing alongside a number nine.
Kean’s arrival will help bring out the best in the other Everton attackers.
Kean has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football. The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent who could develop into a world-class player in the right environment.
Everton can provide him with first-team football and the competitive environment he needs right now.
The deal would benefit all parties involved and it remains to be seen where Kean ends up this summer.