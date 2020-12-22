Everton ready to offer a new deal to Lucas Digne

Everton are looking to offer a new deal to Lucas Digne.

According to the Times, Manchester City are thought to be keen on the 27-year-old left-back and Everton are now prepared to ward off his suitors by tying him down to a long term contract.





Manchester City are thought to be unhappy with the contributions of Benjamin Mendy and they are looking at alternatives.

The Frenchman signed for Everton in 2018 and he has managed to establish himself as a key player for the Merseyside outfit.

There is no doubt that he is one of the best players at the club right now and it is hardly surprising that Everton want him to stay at the club for the long run.

Lucas Digne is in the peak of his career right now and Everton will want to get the most out of him over the next few seasons.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince the defender to commit his long term future to the club in the coming months.

Everton will be hoping to qualify for European football under Carlo Ancelotti and they will need their best players to stay at the club in order to achieve their goals.

The defender is currently recovering from ankle surgery and Everton have planned talks with the player regarding improved terms.

Everton fans will be delighted to see that the club are doing everything they can to hold onto their best players and some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

Here is what they had to say.

Give him the earth if he wants it 🤣 just get it done! 🔵 — Lee Bielby 🇺🇸 (@SanFran_Bielski) December 21, 2020

Get it done Blues…💙💙 — vaughanieno10 (@vaughanieno10) December 21, 2020

A very good idea — Paul Cooper (@coopblue71) December 21, 2020

Preparing? Should be done ASAP! — Llion Rhys (@LlionRhys2) December 21, 2020