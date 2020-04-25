Everton ready to make their move for Cengiz Under

Everton have been linked with a move for the Roma winger Cengiz Under for a while now.
The Turkish ace is set to leave the club this summer and Everton are prepared to bring him to England as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportwitness).
Roma are looking to sell the player as well and they want around €15-20m for him.
The report claims that Under’s departure this summer is almost certain.
It will be interesting to see if Everton can bring him to Goodison Park now. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his talent.
Carlo Ancelotti could help him fulfill his potential.
Under would add pace and flair to Everton’s attack. He is still very young and he will only get better with experience.
It could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Everton.
Everton need more depth in their attack in order to push for the European places next season.
The 22-year-old has scored 17 goals in his last three seasons with Roma but he has the potential to improve on those numbers.
Perhaps a spell under a world-class manager like Ancelotti is what the winger needs right now.