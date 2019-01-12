Everton ready to get rid of Cenk Tosun

Everton are ready to offload Cenk Tosun this month.
The Turkish forward has failed to make an impression since his move to Goodison Park and the Toffees are prepared to cut their losses.
According to Liverpool Echo, Everton have already decided on a £20m asking price.
It will be interesting to see if Tosun’s suitors make a move for him anytime soon. Everton are unwilling to loan the player out and they will consider a permanent move.
Tosun signed for the Blues last January for a fee of around £27m and he was expected to be Romelu Lukaku’s replacement. However, the player has struggled to adapt to the pace and intensity of the Premier League.
A move away from Everton would be ideal for all parties and Tosun should consider returning to the Turkish league once again.
Everton are under pressure to sell their fringe players before they can sign someone and Tosun leaving would bring in the necessary funds and free up the wage bill.
The Turkish forward earns around £70,000-per-week. So far he has managed to score just 7 times in 27 appearances for Everton and that is simply not good enough.
The Toffees must look to move on and sign a better goalscorer if they want to finish the season strongly.