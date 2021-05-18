Everton prepared to sell Moise Kean for €45-50m

Everton are prepared to cash in on the Italian striker Moise Kean this summer.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Paris Saint-Germain this season after failing to make his mark in English football last year.





Kean has been an exceptional signing for PSG on a loan deal and he has scored 19 goals in all competitions for the French outfit.

The striker has been linked with the likes of Juventus and PSG in recent months and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

It is highly unlikely that the player will return to Everton for the next season. He is clearly not a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and he will struggle to hold down a regular starting berth at Goodison Park with the likes of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of him in the pecking order.

Kean needs to move to a club where he can play regular first-team football and continue his development as a player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are working on securing his services permanently and Everton will consider a proposal of around €45-50m.

Julian Draxler will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until June 2024 – the new contract has been signed, Draxler has accepted the proposal since 10 days. 🔵🔴 #PSG PSG are also working to sign Moise Kean – Everton are keen to sell him, but only for €45/50m proposal. 🔵 #EFC https://t.co/2DxS0uRzvS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021

The reported asking price might seem like a lot but Kean is a player with tremendous potential and Mauricio Pochettino could turn him into a top-class player.

The Argentine manager helped develop young players like Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kean needs a manager who will have faith in his ability and Pochettino could be the ideal coach for him.

