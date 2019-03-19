Everton prepared to sell Henry Onyekuru

Everton are prepared to sell Henry Onyekuru for a fee of around £35 million.
According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Marcel Brands has already informed his suitors that the club will do business if their valuation is met.
The report adds that Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic got in touch with Brands over the weekend to enquire about the player and the Everton director has informed him about the price.
Onyekuru is a mercurial talent who was tipped for big things when he joined the club. However, he hasn’t been able to make his debut yet because of work permit issues.
Bayern Munich are keen on signing the youngster and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to match the asking price.
The 21-year-old was on loan at Anderlecht last season and he is currently playing for Galatasaray. The young attacker has managed to impress with the Turkish outfit with 11 goals this season.
Bayern Munich are currently investing in youth and they are set to bring in the likes of Pavard in summer. Onyekuru would be a superb addition as well.
Everton spent £7 million on the player when they signed him and they are clearly looking to rake in a massive profit. If he cannot play for the Toffees next season, it would be wise to move him on.