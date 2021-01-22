Everton prepared to sell Bernard for £9 million

Everton winger Bernard has been linked with a move away from the club this month and there has been interest from a Dubai based side Al Nasr.

The 28-year-old is no longer a key player for the Toffees and Everton are looking to cash in on him so that they can reinvest in new players and trim their wage bill.

SL View: Ideal time for both parties to move on?

The Brazilian has started just two Premier League games for Everton this season and he has one goal to his name.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding him when he moved to the Merseyside club in 2018 but the transfer has not worked out for Bernard or Everton.

It would be wise of both parties to move on and it remains to be seen whether the winger’s suitors are willing to pay the asking price for him. The 28-year-old would still be a quality player for most teams and he could easily justify the £9m price tag.

That said, Everton need more depth in their attack and if they cannot bring in quality additions this month, selling Bernard now will only weaken their options.

Ideally, a quality right-sided winger should be their priority if they sell Bernard this month.

Carlo Ancelotti needs more quality and depth in his squad if he wants to secure European qualification with the Toffees.