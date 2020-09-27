Everton prepared to pay €25m for Arkadiusz Milik

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and it seems that Everton are now prepared to pay the asking price for the 26-year-old striker.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), Napoli value the player at €25 million and Everton are now ready to pay up for his services.





The Toffees are reliant on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals this season and it would be wise of them to invest in another quality striker. Milik has proven himself for Napoli and at the international level. He could prove to be a quality addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s attack.

The 26-year-old striker managed to score 14 goals for the Italian outfit last season despite not being a regular starter for them.

He could prove to be the ideal alternative to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Alternatively, the Polish striker could partner Calvert-Lewin in the attack depending upon the opposition and the tactics.

The likes of Tottenham and Manchester United have been linked with the striker as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Although Tottenham and Manchester United are more attractive options for any player, Everton have an ambitious project and a world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti in charge of them.

If they come forward with a concrete offer in the coming days, the striker might just be tempted to move to Goodison Park.