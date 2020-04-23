Everton prepared to meet conditions to sign Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho

Everton are prepared to meet the demands to sign Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, a report from Sport claims.
The Brazil international is presently on a season-long loan at Bayern Munich where he has contributed nine goal and eight assists across all competitions.
The German champions have the option to sign him permanently for £97m at the end of the season but it is reported that they have decided against doing so.
Of late, Premier League side Chelsea have been touted as the favourites to sign the former Liverpool man but Sport reports that the Toffees have emerged as strong contenders for the playmaker.
The Catalan giants are prepared to accept a reduced £66m fee for Coutinho and they would be willing to sanction an initial loan deal, should the interested side include a mandatory buy clause.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side are apparently open to meeting those requirements but it remains to be seen whether Coutinho is tempted by the prospect of returning to Merseyside with Liverpool’s fierce rivals.
The Toffees have struggled to find a creative outlet in the number 10 role this term. Gylfi Sigurdsson has been the regular in the position but he has bagged just one goal and two assists from 26 league appearances.
Coutinho would definitely be a statement signing for the Toffees but the question remains whether the he can be convinced to join them over Chelsea, who could provide him with Champions League football next season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com