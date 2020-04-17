Everton offer Moise Kean in part-exchange deal for Ciro Immobile: report

Everton are aiming to land the signature of Ciro Immobile from Lazio by offering Moise Kean as part of the deal, a report from TEAMtalk claims.
Kean made the move to the Toffees from Juventus with much fanfare last summer but he has been disappointing throughout the Premier League campaign, where he has scored on just one occasion.
There was the belief that Ancelotti’s arrival in December could change the fortunes of the Italy international but that has not been the case with the striker failing to dislodge Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting XI.
According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees boss is understood to hold a keen interest in signing Immobile, who has netted an impressive tally of 30 goals this season from just 33 appearances in all competitions.
The Serie A side are said to value the striker at around £43.5m (€50m) but the Toffees have proposed to offer Kean as a makeweight in order to reduce the asking price for the 30-year-old.
Immobile has netted more than 25 goals in three of his four seasons with Lazio and he would provide the Toffees with a regular goalscoring threat which has been missing since the departure of Romelu Lukaku.
Of course, Calvert-Lewin has been a revelation under Ancelotti with eight goals from 11 league appearances but the Italian would still want an experienced option, who can enhance the club’s prospects of challenging for regular European football.
At the age of 30, Immobile may not play at the top of his game for more than three or four years. The Italian had a difficult stint abroad with Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career and it remains to be seen whether he can prove his worth overseas, suppose the Toffees sign him.
