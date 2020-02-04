Everton plotting new deal for Mason Holgate

Everton are keen on agreeing a new deal with Mason Holgate.
The 23-year-old has done well under Carlo Ancelotti and the Toffees want to reward him for his progress according to The Times.
The young defender’s current deal expires in 2022 and he has been at the club since 2015.
Holgate is highly rated at the club and he is expected to lead Everton’s defence for years to come. The decision to offer him a new deal is hardly surprising.
He has been one of Everton’s most improved players since the arrival of the Italian manager.
The player and the fans will be delighted with the news. It will be interesting to see if Everton manage to wrap up the agreement soon.
Holgate will want to continue his development as a footballer under a world-class manager like Ancelotti and therefore he should agree to the renewal.
Everton need talented young defenders like Holgate and Ancelotti should look to bring in a quality partner for him in the summer.
The likes of Mina and Keane have been quite inconsistent and unreliable this season.
Some of the Everton fans are quite happy with the news and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential new deal for Holgate.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
