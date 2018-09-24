Everton players unhappy with the workload under Marco Silva

Everton have made a poor start to the league campaign this season and they have just one win from six league games.
According to The Sun, the Everton players believe that they are being overloaded with information and the extra workload is affecting their performances.
Apparently, the squad has indicated to the management that they should be spending fewer hours in training and Marco Silva should look to employ simpler tactics.
The players believe that something similar happened under Koeman and Martinez as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens going forward. Silva might need to alter his approach if the report about the players being unhappy is genuine. The manager cannot afford to lose the dressing room this early on in the season.
Silva signed a three-year deal with Everton this summer and the last thing the club needs right now is for the appointment to not work out.
The former Watford boss needs time to implement his style and the players should look to be more patient and receptive.