Everton players react to win vs Southampton

Everton secured back to back wins in the Premier League after beating Southampton 1-0 on Monday night at Goodison Park.

Richarlison scored the only goal of the match to earn all three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Everton are now two points behind fourth-placed West Ham having played a game less.





The Brazilian rounded Fraser Forster to score inside ten minutes with Gylfi Sigurdsson providing him with a measured pass.

Everton players took to social media to express their reactions after the game:

Important Win at Goodison We keep Pushing and Believe 💙💪 pic.twitter.com/22PeeSMuMW — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) March 1, 2021

+3 ✅ clean sheet done ✅ massive win 💙💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/zRvYdgMbuz — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) March 1, 2021

🔵 Back to winning days at Goodison and we move closer to where we want to be! 👊🏻@Everton #COYB pic.twitter.com/DYx5UwoZbT — André Gomes (@aftgomes) March 1, 2021

The Toffees boss, Carlo Ancelotti, also shared his reaction on Twitter:

Pleased with the team and a win at home. Let’s keep it up! #COYB pic.twitter.com/wwegUZp9Qf — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) March 1, 2021

It was a “professional” performance from the Toffees and Ancelotti feels that it was a deserved victory.

In terms of numbers, Everton didn’t create enough opportunities as Southampton enjoyed better possession.

Michael Keane’s effort was ruled out for offside while Ben Godfrey came close to scoring in the second half. Dominic Calvert-Lewin did well to head James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick clear, while Moussa Djenepo fired just wide of the far post.

Jordan Pickford produced an outstanding save to deny Jannik Vestergaard, leaving Danny Ings kicking a post in frustration.

Everton can jump into fourth place if they beat West Bromwich Albion on Thursday ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea who play each other later the same evening.

