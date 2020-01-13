Everton planning to sign Jarrad Branthwaite this week

Everton are interested in signing the Carlisle defender Jarrad Branthwaite.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, the Toffees are looking to sign the player this week and they will submit an offer for him.
Apparently, Everton had a bid rejected for him and they will come back with an improved offer. Their opening offer was around £500,000 and Carlisle are holding out for a fee of around £1m plus add-ons.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal this month.
Branthwaite is a talented young player and a move to Everton would be superb for his career. The Toffees are very good at nurturing young talents.
If he manages to fulfill his potential at Everton, they will have a future star on their hands.
The deal makes sense for both parties and it should get done if the interest is genuine.
Carlisle are holding out for a premium but they will be forced to sell eventually if the player demands a move. Also, Everton have the means to pay the asking price so there shouldn’t be any complications.
The report adds that Branthwaite is being monitored by the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leicester as well. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in pole position to complete the transfer.