Everton plan to include Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy in Wilfried Zaha deal

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Everton are planning to include two players in a package deal to lure Wilfried Zaha to Goodison Park this summer.
Everton are heavily interested in signing Zaha this summer but Palace have been asking for £80 million for their star player.
The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Everton are planning to offer Cenk Tosun and £60 million to sweeten the deal.
And now the Mail reports that the Toffees are looking to offer James McCarthy as well as a part of the deal for Zaha.
Tosun came with a good scoring record in Turkey but he has never shown that he can be the leading forward for the Toffees. He has struggled last season under Silva, and doubts remain over his long term future at the club.
Likewise, McCarthy, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, is also not in Silva’s long term plans and the club are ready to offload him as well.
If Silva can pull off this ambitious move it will undoubtedly be seen as one of his major transfer successes since taking over of the club.
Zaha apparently prefers a move to Everton. He is arguably the best winger outside the top six and the Ivorian international has been the key player for Palace in the past two seasons.
The former Manchester United player scored 10 goals and provided five assists last season, and he is the sort of signing that can potentially take Everton to the next level and break into the top six.
Everton have a wealth of attacking options, no doubt, but Zaha will make the squad even better. If Everton can bring him to Goodison Park and at the same time get rid of the two unwanted players, it should be seen as a major transfer victory.
Zaha’s potential arrival at Goodison Park can be really exciting, and Everton are looking to pull off a smart and ambitious move to secure his services.