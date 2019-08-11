Everton outbid Manchester United for Dani Olmo this summer

Everton tried to sign Dani Olmo this summer.
According to a report from Sportske, the Toffees submitted an offer for the player but Dinamo chose to turn it down.
Olmo was outstanding for Spain during the U21 Euros and it is no surprise that the likes of Everton tried to sign him.
As per the report, Manchester United wanted the player as well and they submitted an offer too.
Everton managed to outbid Manchester United and the Toffees offered €28m as compared to United’s €25m.
It will be interesting to see if Everton return for Olmo in January.
He is a talented player who could develop into a star in future. If Everton can sign him for a reasonable price, it could prove to be a solid investment for them.
Olmo can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. The 21-year-old was a target for Bayern Munich as well last summer.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. The Spaniard deserves to play in a quality league and Dinamo will struggle to hold on to him if he continues to impress.
Dinamo want to keep the player until they qualify for the Champions League group stages due to economic reasons.