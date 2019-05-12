Everton open talks to sign Andre Gomes from Barcelona

Everton have opened talks with Barcelona for the permanent transfer of Andre Gomes.
The Toffees seem determined to sign the Portuguese midfielder this summer.
According to Liverpool Echo, other clubs are trying to sign the player as well.
Andre Gomes joined Everton on loan earlier this season and he has managed to make quite an impact.
The technically gifted ace is already a key player for Marco Silva and the Everton boss is keen on making the move permanent.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.
Barcelona are willing to sell the player as per the report from Liverpool Echo and Everton will have to convince him now.
After his performances this season, Champions League clubs might try to sign him and in that case, Everton’s chances could take a hit.
Apparently, Tottenham are keen on the player as well.
Gomes has adapted well to the Premier League and staying in England could benefit his career. The 25-year-old has all the tools to succeed in English football.
The Toffees fans will be hoping that the club can pull off the transfer once the season ends. They are unlikely to find a better midfielder without European football anytime soon.