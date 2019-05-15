Everton offered the chance to sign Joao Mario, they must steer clear

Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario is up for grabs this summer.
According to Daily Mail, Everton have been offered the chance to sign the player for a fee of around £15 million. Apparently, Porto and Monaco are interested in the player as well.
Mario is unwanted at Inter Milan and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.
Everton could certainly use an attacking midfielder but the 26-year-old is badly out of form. He was on loan at West Ham last year and he struggled to adapt to the league.
Perhaps a loan deal would benefit the Toffees more. On form, Mario is a very good player but he hasn’t been at his best for a while now. Marco Silva might be able to get the best out of the player but paying £15 million would certainly be a gamble at this moment.
The Portuguese midfielder has been in poor form for Inter Milan this season and he has just 1 goal and 2 assists in Serie A.
Everton should look to bring in someone younger with more potential. Sigurdsson is likely to start as the attacking midfielder next season and getting a young backup makes a lot more sense.