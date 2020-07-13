Everton offer four-year contract to James Rodriguez

Everton have been linked with a move for James Rodriguez in recent weeks.

The Colombian is thought to be keen on an exit from Real Madrid this summer after being falling down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.





A move to Everton could allow him to play more often and Carlo Ancelotti could help him regain his form.

The 29-year-old is a world-class player on his day and he could improve Everton a lot if he can recapture his form and confidence.

As per Spanish outlet Sport (via Sportwitness), Everton have offered the player a four-year contract but Rodrigues is not too keen on a move to Goodison Park.

Perhaps he is holding out for a bigger club. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. Atletico Madrid are thought to be an option for the player.

Rodriguez worked with Ancelotti at Real Madrid and the Italian rates him highly. The Colombian needs someone like Ancelotti right now, who will trust in his ability and allow him to express himself with regular first-team football.

The report adds that Ancelotti is a fan of the player and he tried to sign Rodriguez at Napoli as well. Rodriguez’s next move should be motivated by footballing reasons and Everton could be an ideal fit for him.