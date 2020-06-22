Everton negotiating personal terms with Jean-Clair Todibo

Everton have been linked with the Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo for a while now.

According to Sport (h/t Sportwitness), the Premier League side are now negotiating personal terms with the young defender.





There is no mention of a fee being agreed and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure a deal soon.

Apparently, Barcelona want the transfer completed before the end of this month.

Todibo is on loan at German side Schalke this season and he could prove to be a good addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

He has the talent to develop into a quality first-team player and signing him now would save Everton millions in future.

The youngster is valued at just €25m and that could prove to be a bargain if he develops properly.

Todibo has been linked with Wolves recently and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

He needs to join a club that can offer him first-team football. Both Wolves and Everton could use defensive depth and both have an exciting project with quality managers in charge.

The only advantage Wolves have is that might be able to offer him European football next season.