Everton must pull out all the stops to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele if he ever becomes available

According to RAC1, Barcelona are willing to let go of France international winger Ousmane Dembele in January, and should the La Liga giants indeed ever consider showing him the exit, Everton must pounce.
While signing the 21-year-old could cost around £80million to £100million, with Barcelona well aware not many clubs will be keen to meet the £105million they splashed on him two summers ago, the Toffees shouldn’t hesitate to break the bank for a player who could end up being the final piece of the jigsaw in their aim to become one of the bigwigs.
Should he be available on loan instead, Everton should still go ahead to pull out all the stops, as having him within their attacking ranks will only further set Richarlison on fire.
The Brazilian has scored four goals in eight league games since arriving from Watford, but he will undoubtedly get better having an equally-talented player like Dembele in the squad.
Both youngsters can make Everton’s flanks one of the most dangerous in the top-flight, and manager Marco Silva could even finally decide to deploy Richarlison as a number 9 upon landing the French star.
The Goodison Park outfit have already brought in three players from Barcelona, showing their huge ambitions, and adding a fourth one, permanently or temporarily, will only make them better, especially in the final third.
It remains to be seen if the Camp Nou outfit will really let Dembele leave, but should they be willing to take that huge risk, Everton must be ready to fight tooth and nail to secure his signature.