Everton must look to sign Michy Batshuayi

Everton should look to sign Michy Batshuayi this summer.
The Chelsea striker was on loan at Crystal Palace last season and he made quite an impact for them. He managed to score 6 goals in 13 games for the Eagles.
It doesn’t seem like he is a starting option for Chelsea now and a move away from Stamford Bridge would be ideal.
Everton are in need of attacking reinforcements and the Belgian would be a quality signing. Goalscoring was a weakness for the Blues last year and they will want to fix that issue this summer.
He can play in a two with Richarlison next season. Also, he could lead the attack and let Richarlison operate as a wide forward/second striker.
His signing would certainly add more goals and tactical flexibility to Marco Silva’s side.
The 25-year-old has the pace and technique to develop into a quality Premier League forward. He just needs to join a club where he can play every week.
Silva can provide him with that platform at Everton and Batshuayi could fix Everton’s goalscoring issue.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make their move for the Belgian in the coming weeks.
He is out of favour at Chelsea and therefore a reasonable offer might be enough to convince them.
Chelsea have Giroud and Higuain at their disposal and the player might also be tempted to try his luck elsewhere next season.