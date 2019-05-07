Everton must do everything to sign Kurt Zouma permanently

Everton defender Kurt Zouma has had a very good season so far.
The Frenchman joined the Toffees on loan and he has managed to hold down a regular starting berth at Goodison Park.
Zouma has formed a very good partnership with Keane at the heart of Silva’s defence and the Toffees should do everything in their power to sign him permanently.
The 24-year-old Frenchman should be a priority signing for Everton this summer. His imperious display against Burnley on Saturday highlighted just how important he has become for the Toffees in the recent months.
Chelsea will not want to lose a talented young player like Zouma but if they cannot offer him regular playing time, Everton might just be able to lure him.
Zouma is a guaranteed starter at Everton now and he has the backing of the fans and the manager. Staying at Goodison Park might just be the best option for his career right now.
At Chelsea, Rudiger and Christensen are ahead of him in the pecking order.
However, they will need more depth next year and their transfer ban means that they will not be able to sign any players. Sarri will have to use the loaned out players more often.
Chelsea do not need the money and therefore Everton will have to hope that the player pushes for a move.