Everton must break the bank for Andre Gomes

Everton are still keen on signing Andre Gomes from Barcelona.
According to recent reports (translated by SportWitness), Marco Silva has urged the club to make efforts to bring the 25-year-old midfielder in this summer.
Apparently, the two clubs have initiated contacts as well. However, Barcelona are keen on selling to the highest bidder.
It will be interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks.
Gomes was on loan at Everton last year and he was very impressive for the Toffees.
Signing him on a permanent basis would be a massive boost to the side and the fans. Gomes is still quite young and he could develop into a star for them.
Everton certainly have the funds to pull this off and they should do everything in their power to bring Silva his main midfield target.
The Toffees will want to challenge for the Europa League places next year and they will need quality players like Gomes to make that step up.
Without the Portuguese midfielder, Everton lack a controller who can keep the ball moving and push them further up the pitch.
Sigurdsson plays higher up the pitch and Gueye/Schneiderlin are very limited with the ball at their feet.
Gomes showed last year that he is integral to Silva’s system and Everton need to break the bank for him.