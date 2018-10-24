Everton must battle Tottenham Hotspur for Luka Jovic

Marco Silva has recently hinted that he could be looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window.
Although the Portuguese boss has the likes of Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Oumar Niasse at his disposal, they have struggled to score freely.
Both Tosun and Calvert-Lewin has managed only two goals each, while Niasse has managed less than 50 minutes of Premier League football. It comes as an added frustration that Everton are playing an eye-catchy attacking brand of football where they are creating loads of opportunities to score.
With that in mind, should Silva make a move for Serbian striker Luka Jovic, who is being reportedly chased by Premier League duo Tottenham and Chelsea.
According to a recent report from CalcioMercato, Spurs are showing keen interest in signing the 20-year-old striker who has been playing out his skin for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. He is a player with massive potential, and has scored nine goals in 10 league and cup outings already.
He is far from being the finished product, and Silva can make him even better. What should convince Everton to make a move for him is that Silva can buy Jovic permanently from Benfica for a bargain fee of just £5.3million.
Jovic’s excellent form for Frankfurt in one of Europe’s top leagues only shows that he is an exciting young prospect to work with. With the current bunch at Everton failing to exude confidence, landing him at a bargain price ahead of Spurs could prove to be a masterstroke signing from Silva.