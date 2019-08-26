Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin ruled out for several weeks

Everton have been dealt a major injury blow this week.
The reputed Paul Joyce from The Times has revealed that Jean-Philippe Gbamin could be out for three months with a thigh injury.
There will be more tests conducted this week to ascertain the extent of the injury.
If Gbamin is ruled out for three months, it will be a major blow for Silva and the player.
Gbamin needs time to adapt to the new league and he should be playing every week to settle in quickly. As for Silva, he will be without depth in his midfield now.
After the sale of Gueye, Everton brought in Gbamin as their midfield anchor.
Silva will have to rely on Davies, Sigurdsson, Gomes and Delph as his midfield options now. It will be interesting to see how they cope in the coming weeks.
Gbamin would have expected to make an immediate impact in the Premier League following his £22.5m move to Everton and he will have to be patient with his recovery now.
It might be a while before Everton fans see the player at his best.
When Gbamin comes back, he will need time to get his match fitness back and then he will have to adapt to the English conditions.