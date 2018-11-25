Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye posts message on Twitter after win vs Cardiff City

Everton move into the Premier League top six after winning against Cardiff City at Goodison Park on Saturday.
The Toffees won 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson. His close range finish just before the hour mark gave Marco Silva’s side all three points.
Sigurdsson also had a shot cleared off the line by Sol Bamba shortly before the breakthrough. Everton enjoyed a lion-share of possession and dominated the second half, managing 16 shots throughout the game.
After the match, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
The Boys!!! 3 Points 💙 pic.twitter.com/TaDIylWwsS
— Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) November 24, 2018
The Senegal midfielder has been enjoying a brilliant season under Marco Silva, and he was superb against Cardiff as well.
The 29-year-old took 82 touches during the game, and made 64 passes with over 82% accuracy. He made two tackles and two interceptions to round off an overall fantastic performance.
The Toffees are in excellent form under Silva and have lost just one of their past 10 home Premier League games. They will take on Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday in the league.