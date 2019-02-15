Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye opens up on his failed PSG move

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were keen on signing Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye during the January transfer window, but the English Premier League side weren’t keen on losing one of their most important players midway through the campaign.
The 29-year-old has been a key cog in the Toffees midfield since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016, featuring in 88 league games till date.
Gueye is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight, and PSG were keen to have him with Adrien Rabiot set to leave at the end of the season.
However, Everton held on to the Senegalese, and he has now opened up on the failed move.
“PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi sent me messages when he had made offers to Everton,” Gueye told L’Equipe.
Idrissa Gueye on Everton blocking his move to PSG: "They put the brakes on immediately. I pushed. I told the club I wanted to take this golden opportunity to go to Paris. A huge challenge, especially at the age of 29." (L'Éq)
As reported by Sky Sports, PSG tabled £21.5million and £26.2million bids which the Goodison Park outfit knocked back, while Gueye also pushed for an exit by submitting a transfer request.
The Senegal international appears to have moved on from the disappointment having already featured in Everton’s last two games since the January transfer window closed.
Gueye put in a man-of-the-match performance in the 1-0 loss to Watford last timeout and will look to continue putting in his best until the end of the campaign in order to maintain PSG’s interest in him.