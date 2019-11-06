Blog Teams Everton Everton midfielder Andre Gomes sends his appreciation to everyone for their wishes after his successful surgery

6 November, 2019

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes sustained a potential season-ending injury during weekend’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Goodison Park following a collision with Serge Aurier.

A tackle from Hueng-Min Son unbalanced the Portuguese, and he had to be stretchered off and taken to the hospital after suffering a dislocation to his right ankle.

Gomes has since undergone a successful injury, and while how long he will spend recuperating remains unknown, it’s very highly unlikely seeing him in action again this season.

The 26-year-old is currently at home with his family and he has sent this heartwarming message to everyone who has wished him well.

The Portugal international has been a huge part of manager Marco Silva’s side since his arrival from Barcelona last term, and losing him to the freak injury has dealt a huge blow on Everton’s plans.

