Everton midfielder Andre Gomes sends his appreciation to everyone for their wishes after his successful surgery

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes sustained a potential season-ending injury during weekend’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Goodison Park following a collision with Serge Aurier.
A tackle from Hueng-Min Son unbalanced the Portuguese, and he had to be stretchered off and taken to the hospital after suffering a dislocation to his right ankle.
Gomes has since undergone a successful injury, and while how long he will spend recuperating remains unknown, it’s very highly unlikely seeing him in action again this season.
The 26-year-old is currently at home with his family and he has sent this heartwarming message to everyone who has wished him well.
Thank you for your unconditional support! 🙏
Obrigado pelo vosso apoio incondicional! 🙏
¡Muchas gracias por todo vuestro apoyo! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEz31pvWD2
— André Gomes (@aftgomes) November 6, 2019
The Portugal international has been a huge part of manager Marco Silva’s side since his arrival from Barcelona last term, and losing him to the freak injury has dealt a huge blow on Everton’s plans.