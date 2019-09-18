Everton midfielder Andre Gomes says Liverpool are hard to play against

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail that Liverpool are hard to play against.
Danny Mills, the former Liverpool midfielder, was conducting the interview with Gomes, who joined Everton this summer permanently from Barcelona for a reported fee of £22m.
When asked which midfield opponent has stood out for him, Gomes mentioned that Liverpool are a difficult opponent, adding it is due to their overall pressing rather than the brilliance of any individual player.
“It was good to play against Nemanja Matic last season, we were team-mates at Benfica. N’Golo Kante is good. Similar to Gana [Idrissa Gueye] covering space for us last season but more offensive, he can go forward and get back straight away. Liverpool are hard to play against; not one player but the overall pressing,” said Gomes to the Daily Mail.
Gomes is absolutely spot on here. Liverpool have developed their own brand of football under Jurgen Klopp, where the team collectively plays their part rather than depending on individual brilliance.
The Reds finished second in the Premier League last season and won the Champions League as well. Gomes was involved in both the Merseyside derby clashes last season. Liverpool won 1-0 at Anfield and drew 0-0 at Goodison Park in the Premier League.
Liverpool have started the 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a bang, winning all of their five matches so far, and extending the lead at the top to five points. However, they lost their opening Champions League game last night, losing 2-0 against Napoli.