Everton manager Marco Silva wants Bernard to be more selfish

Everton secured a narrow 1-0 win at Watford’s expense at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Bernard’s 10th minute strike was enough to seal all three points for Marco Silva’s men, and the Toffees have now won five games in a row at home for the first time since April 2017.
Everton will have to become more ruthless in front of goal if they are to finish in top-six this season, and the Portuguese has demanded more from the Brazilian forward.
While he assisted four league goals last term, Bernard’s only goal came in the 2-0 victory at West Ham United.
Everton’s dire need for more goals saw them brought in Italian striker Moise Kean, while their efforts to land Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha fell through.
Silva is hoping the 26-year-old can be of more help in the final third going forward, and has urged him to become more selfish if need be.
“It is something I am demanding every single day from him. We know Bernard is a player with high technical quality, giving us very good things and providing assists. But I want him to be more hungry to score,” Silva told evertontv.
“In some moments – it is maybe not the right word – I want him to be more selfish. He did that on Saturday – it was a really important moment for us and for Bernard.
“It is something he is working really hard on during the week and when the players work and see things happen in the game [as a result of that work] it is a very good feeling.”
Since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk as a free agent last summer, Bernard has started 29 games in all competitions for Everton and is making the Toffees’ left wing more dangerous alongside French left-back Lucas Digne.
The former Barcelona man provided him with the assist against Watford after setting up the chance with a superb long pass from deep inside his own half.
Bernard created three chances and attempted six dribbles against the Hornets, and will hope to score more goals this season and going forward.