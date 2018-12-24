Everton manager Marco Silva comments following loss against Tottenham

Everton manager Marco Silva has suggested that his side needs to stick together following their humiliating 6-2 Premier League defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
It was a poor performance from the Toffees who will be aiming for nothing less than European football this season. While a defeat against Tottenham is nothing to be ashamed off, they should be extremely disappointed by the score-line and the fact that they were comprehensively outplayed on the day.
The deadline Spurs foursome of Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen were all on target on the day. Son and Kane notched braces while Alli and Eriksen notched one apiece.
After starting the season in promising form, the Toffees seem to be struggling a bit lately.
The defeat against Spurs marks their second consecutive defeat after they lost last weekend against Manchester City.
They have won just one out of their past six League games with their last victory coming against Cardiff City in November.
Speaking after the game, Silva called on his troops to be more aggressive going forward.
As quoted by The Mirror, he said: “I understand your question and like you know, everything I can say for my players I will say there inside our dressing room,”
“We have to be more smart and I don’t have problems and I have told them we have to be more aggressive if you want to do the right things, to compete in a high level, which we did many times this season. In some moments the game in the second half, we didn’t see that.
“We play quick next match. We have to keep together.”