Everton make contact to sign Adrien Rabiot

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
As per Tuttojuve (via Sportwitness), Everton have now been in contact with the Italian giants regarding a move.
Apparently, the player’s mother has also been in touch with the Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Rabiot has struggled to fit in at Juventus and the Italian outfit are ready to sell him for €20m.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make an offer for the player.
During his time at PSG, the Frenchman was regarded as a top talent and the reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his ability.
However, Rabiot’s development seems to have stalled and Ancelotti will have to get the best out of the player if Everton sign him.
The 25-year-old midfielder needs to regain his confidence and form with regular first-team football.
He hasn’t played regularly for a while now and it might take him some time to regain his sharpness.
If Everton can get him going, they could have a tremendous bargain on their hands.
Rabiot is still young and he will only get better. He could develop into a future star for the Toffees.