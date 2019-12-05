Everton looking to sort a new deal for Lucas Digne

Everton are looking to agree on a new deal with left-back Lucas Digne.
According to Daily Mail, the Toffees plan to extend his contract soon.
The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Everton since signing from Barcelona and keeping him at the club for the long term would be a big boost to the team and the fans.
Digne is already one of the best left backs in the league and it will be interesting to see if Everton can convince him to sign a long term deal at the club.
The Toffees are going through a crisis right now and Marco Silva’s future at the club is uncertain. The likes of Digne might choose to wait before signing a new deal now.
If Silva is sacked, a new manager could come in with different plans and the players will have to go through a transition period.
At this stage of his career, Digne might want to win trophies and he could do that with another club.
As per the report, Digne is rated at £70m by Everton. It will be interesting to see if any club comes in for him at the end of this season.
The likes of Manchester United and Spurs could use a new left-back and Digne would be ideal for them.