Everton looking to sign Thomas Meunier

Everton are keen on signing the PSG defender Thomas Meunier this summer.
According to Sport/Foot (translated by SportWitness), the Toffees have already met with the player’s agent regarding a move.
The report adds that Meunier is keen on a move to Manchester United but he won’t rule out a move to Goodison just yet.
Marco Silva needs a quality right back and therefore the interest in Meunier makes a lot of sense.
The Belgian would be an upgrade on Seamus Coleman and he would improve them going forward as well.
The 27-year-old has picked up six goals and eight assists for club and country during this past season.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees manage to convince the player to join them. They have the resources to convince PSG but the decision will come down to the player in the end.
If they can pull off the transfer, it would certainly take them to another level. Everton will have seen what a quality full back can do to the side.
Lucas Digne was outstanding this past season and he completely transformed their left side.
The likes of Walcott haven’t been at their best and someone like Meunier would add that extra creativity from the right.