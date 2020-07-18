Everton looking to sign São Paulo goalkeeper Lucas Perri

Everton are thought to be keen on signing the Sao Paulo goalkeeper Lucas Perri this summer.

As per Joven Pan, the Toffees have made contact with the Brazilian club.





It will be interesting to see if they follow up on the enquiry with a formal offer now.

Jordan Pickford has been quite error-prone since moving to Goodison Park and it is no surprise that Everton are looking at other keepers.

Pickford is a talented player but he needs to work on cutting out his mistakes. Also, he needs more competition for the starting berth.

Lucas Perri is highly rated in Brazil and he could push Pickford for the starting berth next season.

The 19-year-old has played in England with Crystal Palace (loan) before and he might be tempted to join a big club like Everton.

The player has a €40m release clause and that could complicate matters for Everton.

Perri is talented but he is not worth that amount. He is still unproven at the highest level and Sao Paulo will have to lower their demands in order for the transfer to go through.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can find a middle ground and come to an agreement in the coming months.