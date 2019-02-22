Everton looking to sign PSG’s Thomas Meunier

Everton are interested in signing the Belgian right back Thomas Meunier at the end of this season.
According to Le10Sport, the Toffees have already made an approach for the full back.
Meunier will be brought in as a replacement for Seamus Coleman. The Everton ace is past his peak and he needs replacing in the summer.
The 27-year-old Belgian has proven himself with PSG and at the international level. He would be a superb signing for Marco Silva’s side.
Furthermore, he is likely to be available on a bargain as well. Meunier will have just 12 months left on his deal at the end of this season.
He hasn’t played too often for the French outfit this season and he won’t be willing to sign an extension. Therefore, the French outfit will be forced to cash in on the player.
Meunier wants to play regular first-team football and Everton will provide him with that opportunity even though they are a step down from PSG.
Everton certainly have the financial muscle to make the move happen. It will be interesting to see if the Merseyside outfit manages to convince the player to join.
If they manage to land him, it would greatly improve the right-hand side of their defence. They have already sorted the other positions with the signings of Mina, Keane and Digne.