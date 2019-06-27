Everton looking to sign Moise Kean this summer

Everton are thought to be interested in the Juventus striker Moise Kean.
According to a report from Calciomercato (translated by SportWitness), the young striker is a target for the Toffees and they could make an offer of around €30m for him.
The report adds that the player’s agent Mino Raiola has already informed Juventus of Everton’s interest and their willingness to submit an offer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Tuttosport are also reporting (via SportWitness) that the Toffees are now pushing hard for the Juventus attacker.
Marco Silva needs to improve his attacking options and Kean would be a quality signing. The Juventus youngster is a prodigious young talent and he could develop into a star with the right coaching.
Kean needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and Everton could certainly provide him with that opportunity.
However, Juventus are well aware of the player’s potential and they might not be willing to let go of him just yet. A loan deal might be more acceptable for them.
It remains to be seen whether Everton make an offer for the player now. They have the financial means to convince the Italian giants and it will be interesting to see how determined they are.
Here is how the Everton fans have reacted to the reports.
GET. IT. DONE.
Cole
If brands wants him, I want him
Big Fella Yerry
This kid is the real deal, if we pull this off then I will be a very excited everton fan next season
gflan
Every time he plays he has played really well but lacks game time, he knows where the net is and very comfortable and skill full on the the ball
gflan
For that money I'd be very tempted. I would hope to recoup some of that from moving on the likes of Tosun etc
Lee Pattinson