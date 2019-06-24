Everton looking to sign Maxime Gonalons on loan

Everton are looking to sign the Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons on loan.
According to Daily Express’ print edition (via HITC), West Ham are interested in the player as well and they are confident of signing him.
It will be interesting to see where the former Lyon ace ends up this summer.
The 30-year-old had his fair share of injury problems last season and he will look to kick on with regular football next season.
Both Everton and West Ham could use some depth in central midfield and Gonalons would be ideal on a loan deal.
Signing him would allow Everton to invest the money in other positions.
Gonalons could be tempted by the opportunity to play in the Premier League as well.
The defensive midfielder is unlikely to be on high wages at Roma and therefore the deal makes a lot of sense economically as well.
He was on loan at Sevilla last season and he will be hoping to make his mark in the Premier League now if the move goes through.
Whoever ends up signing him will have a good squad option for a very reasonable price next season.
