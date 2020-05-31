Everton looking to sign Luyindama at all costs

Everton have been linked with the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama recently.

Now reports (via Sportwitness) claim that Carlo Ancelotti is convinced about the player’s quality and he wants to sign the defender at all costs.

It will be interesting to see if Everton submit an offer in the coming months.

The 26-year-old is valued at around €15m and a club with Everton’s resources should be able to afford that easily.

Luyindama has done well in the Turkish League and it remains to be seen whether he is able to adapt to English football.

He has the physical tools to cope in England and he will have to get used to the intensity now.

Everton need to improve their back four in order to challenge the likes of Leicester and Wolves for European qualification next season.

Luyindama could certainly help them in that regard.

The 26-year-old will be tempted to join Everton if a concrete offer comes along. A move to a Premier League club is hard to turn down, especially when a manager like Carlo Ancelotti is in charge.

The Italian is a world class manager who has proven himself as a winner over the years. He could help Luyindama improve as a player as well.