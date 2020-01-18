Everton looking to sign Emre Can

Everton are interested in signing the German midfielder Emre Can this month.
The former Liverpool star hasn’t been a regular starter for Juventus and a move away from the Italian giants would be ideal for his career.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the player is looking to make the German squad for the Euros and he sees the chance to join a Premier League club as an important opportunity.
Carlo Ancelotti has insisted upon signing the midfielder and Everton are expected to make an offer to Juventus soon.
It is believed that they could match Can’s wages at Juventus or offer a better financial package. Furthermore, the Toffees are willing to offer him a deal until 2025.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal soon. Juventus might be looking to profit from a player they signed on a free transfer.
Everton are in desperate need of a quality central midfielder and Can should prove to be a superb signing. He has played in the Premier League with Liverpool before and he should be able to adapt immediately.
Also, his qualities are likely to complement the likes of Andre Gomes in midfield. The 26-year-old German will add presence, drive and defensive protection to Everton’s midfield. His arrival will allow the likes of Sigurdsson and Gomes to operate with more creative freedom.
The transfer makes a lot of sense in theory and Everton should do their best to get the deal done.