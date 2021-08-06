Everton lodge Joaquin Correa bid – report

Everton have made a £17 million bid to sign Lazio ace Joaquin Correa according to a report from Il Tempo (print edition, August 6th, page 22).

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez has been chasing the 26-year-old winger for quite some time now.

We covered a report earlier today from Corriere dello Sport (print edition August 5, page 13) suggesting that the Argentinian ace is patently waiting for Everton to make a move for his services.

And it seems as though the first concrete approach has been made to bring the Lazio star to Goodison Park.

Everton make Correa bid

Il Tempo reckon that the Toffees have made a £17 million bid for the Argentinian winger.

Lazio are allegedly holding out for closer to £30-35 million, however.

Correa would be a superb addition for Everton.

So the club’s owners really should be prepared to increase their bid for the South American.

The pacy attacker bagged 11 goals and six assists in 38 games for Lazio last season.

Correa would certainly provide Rafa with far more depth and quality in the final third.

Whether Everton and Lazio can meet somewhere in the middle regarding a fee for the 26-year-old remains to be seen, however.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt