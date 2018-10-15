Everton fancied to keep climbing ahead of clash with Liverpool

Everton will return to action after the international break hoping to continue their recent upturn in form in the Premier League.
Successive victories over Fulham and Leicester City have moved the Toffees up to 11th in the table, just four points adrift of the top six.
Marco Silva’s side are priced at around 11/2 in the ‘betting without the Big Six’ market and that price could be slashed if they maintain their performances over the coming weeks.
Everton host Crystal Palace on Sunday, October 21, aiming to extend their recent unbeaten run against the London club to eight games.
Goals by Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse and Tom Davies secured a 3-1 victory for Everton in the corresponding fixture back in February and they look a solid wager at odds of 10/11 to pick up another three points.
The Toffees are back in action the following Sunday with a visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
The Red Devils have lost just one of their last nine meetings with Everton in all competitions, but they have been unconvincing this season and Silva will be confident that his side can take something from this game.
Everton return to Goodison Park on Saturday, November 3, to meet Brighton & Hove Albion. Chris Hughton’s side have struggled away from home this season and this looks a good bet for a home win.
A trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea eight days later looks a daunting test on paper, with Everton having drawn just one of their last five meetings in all competitions.
Maurizio Sarri’s side have been impressive this term and a point from this match would be a good result for the visitors.
The Toffees round-off November with a home game against Cardiff City on the final Saturday of the month. The two sides last met back in 2014 when Everton ran out 2-1 winners, but they will fancy their chances of bettering that scoreline this time around.
A 10 or 11-point haul from the next five games is certainly achievable and would set Everton up nicely for their derby clash with Liverpool on Saturday, December 1.
Everton haven’t beaten their local rivals since 2010, but if they can safely navigate through the next few weeks they could easily be heading to Anfield in a buoyant mood.