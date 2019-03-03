Everton vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool head to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday aiming to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp’s side look set for an epic battle with the reigning champions during the run-in and they will be eager to maintain their challenge by beating their local rivals.
The Reds were impressive in midweek, demolishing Watford 5-0, while Everton ran out 3-0 winners at Cardiff City.
Liverpool have lost just once in the Premier League at Goodison Park since 2006 and they are strongly fancied to come out on top on Sunday.
However, Everton were unlucky not to snatch a point at Anfield back in December and it would be foolish to underestimate them.
Liverpool needed a late goal by Divock Origi to defeat the Toffees and another tight game could be on the cards this weekend.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
⚠ MERSEYSIDE DERBY TEAM NEWS ⚠
2⃣ changes.
🔄 @KurtZouma returns.
💫 @b_10duarte starts.
COME ON YOU BLUES! 💙 #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/rnONwL8PSj
— Everton (@Everton) March 3, 2019
#MerseysideDerby team news. The Reds 🔴#EVELIV https://t.co/Pd0wpmhpPn
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2019
