Everton linked with Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

Everton are interested in signing the Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot this summer.

The 21 year old is unwanted at Old Trafford and he needs a move in order to play regular first team football.





As per O Jogo (via Sportwitness), PSG are interested in signing the right back as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prefers Wan-Bissaka and Fosu-Mensah as his first and second choice fullbacks.

It is evident that Dalot is not a part of his plans next season.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a deal with the Red Devils for the defender.

Everton need to improve their full back options and Dalot could prove to be a very good addition for them.

Carlo Ancelotti could help the youngster develop and improve as a player with regular football at Goodison Park.

Manchester United paid €22 million for the defender and they will be looking to recoup most of that if they sell the player this summer.

Everton should be able to afford him and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete offer in the coming weeks now.

Dalot is likely to be tempted if Everton can guarantee him regular first team football next season.