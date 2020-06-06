Everton linked with a move for Thiago Silva

Everton have been linked with a move for the PSG star Thiago Silva this summer.

As per TMW (via Le10sport), the 35-year-old is out of contract soon and he has been offered the chance to extend his deal for another season.

However, Silva has not made a decision on his future yet.

He is wanted by Everton and AC Milan this summer and the 89-cap Brazilian international will evaluate their offers before committing his future to PSG.

Carlo Ancelotti could use a quality centre back like Silva next season and it will be interesting to see if they make an offer for him in the coming weeks.

The Everton manager has worked with Silva during his time at PSG. The player admires the Italian coach as well. In the past, he claimed that Ancelotti changed his life.

Although he is past his peak, Silva is good enough to improve Everton in the short-term. His leadership qualities and experience could be invaluable for the Merseyside club as well.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are looking to bring him back to the club and Silva could be tempted to return to Italy. He has played in the Serie A before and he will know the league well.

The Premier League could be a big challenge for him at this stage of his career.

It remains to be seen what the player decides in the next few weeks.