Everton linked with a move for Newcastle’s Matty Longstaff

Everton are thought to be keen on signing the Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff.
As per Football Insider, the Newcastle midfielder is a man in demand this summer and the Toffees are one of the several clubs after him.
Longstaff will be a free agent this summer and the Magpies have not managed to agree on an extension with him.
If it stays this way, Everton can sign him for a fee of around £400,000 in July.
It would be quite a coup for the Toffees if they managed to sign him for the reported amount.
Everton could use some depth in their midfield and Longstaff is a massive talent. He could develop into a star for them in future.
Carlo Ancelotti is a world-class manager and he will certainly help the youngster grow as a player.
The 20-year-old might be tempted to make the move if the Toffees come up with an exciting offer. They have the financial resources to lure him.
That said, the Magpies are in the middle of a takeover and they could soon have enormous resources. The new owners might just be able to convince Longstaff to stay at the club.
The Newcastle fans will certainly hope that’s the case.