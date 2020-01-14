Everton linked with a move for Nathan Ake

Everton are thought to be keen on the Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.
According to Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O’Connor, the Toffees like the player but the likes of Spurs are well ahead of them in the race.
Ake has been linked with Chelsea as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
The highly talented Dutchman has shown his quality with the Cherries and he deserves to play for a better team.
A move to Everton could help him improve as a player. Also, a manager like Ancelotti might be able to bring the best out of him.
Everton certainly need to improve their back four and Ake would be a superb signing for them. He is yet to reach his peak but he is already good enough to improve Everton’s defence. Also, his versatility will be an added bonus for the Toffees. He can play as a centre back as well as a left back.
The Toffees will have to move quickly if they want to sign him and they will have to meet Bournemouth’s asking price as well. If the likes of Spurs and Chelsea get involved, Ancelotti will find it difficult to sign the player.
Both the London clubs are more resourceful and they can offer European football to the player. The 24-year-old is likely to be tempted to join either of them instead of Everton.